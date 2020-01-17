Missoula show
The second Missoula Children's Theatre performance of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the PV High School auditorium.
Area celebration
The Hopewell Church in Wynnewood is inviting the public to two weekend events in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They are a community development expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the senior citizens center in Wynnewood and a community worship service starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pauls Valley.
Baby service
A BabyMobile van providing services to families in need will be available in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Chickasaw Nation WIC office in PV, 220 North Chickasaw.
Flu shots
The Garvin County Health Department will a free flu shot clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 in the lobby of First United Bank, 315 West Grant.
Beginning Again
Beginning Again, widows gathering for lunch, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Punkins Restaurant in PV. Any and all widows are welcome at the lunch.
Dental clinic
Allies for Better Living (ABL) and the Garvin County Health Department are sponsoring a MobileSmiles Clinic in February. Registration for the clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 21-22 at Delbert’s Grocery Store, 1300 E. Robert S Kerr Blvd., in Wynnewood.
Craft fair
The Share the Love Craft Fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Bosa Community Center in PV. Proceeds benefit Restored Hearts and Soles, which by referral provides to shoes to Garvin County kids in need.
Health classes
The PV Public Library will host free health classes on instapot pressure cooking meals Jan. 28, canning on March 24 and a “backyard” gardening class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28. Contact the library to sign up or for more information.
Art Walk
The next Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley starts at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 31. A number of galleries and shops are expected to again participate.
Vote deadline
Feb. 7 is the last day to register to vote in order to be eligible for a presidential preferential primary election on March 3. Go online or contact the Garvin County Election Board for more.
Polar Plunge
A Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics is scheduled for March 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center water park in PV. A Tip-A-Cop event is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tio's Restaurant and the same times March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant. Sponsorships and donations have already begun for the annual regional event.
Library yoga
The PV Public Library is now hosting free yoga classes. They include yoga for beginners from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday nights through March 9; Vinyasa Flow for experienced students from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; Yin Yoga, a slower paced style of yoga, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; and meditation yoga from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
Free tai chi
The PV Public Library is hosting two free tai chi classes at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through April 1. Call the library at 405-238-5188 for more.
Veterans Affairs
Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is Jan. 28.
Opioid help
The Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center in PV, Willow and McClure, is offering the public free kits of Naloxone, a nasal spray designed to help in the event of an opioid overdose.
PV sports
Any businesses interested in being a sponsor for the audio call of PV basketball games this season can find out more by calling Kirk Moore at 405-207-6717 or email kmoore@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us. The radio call of the Panther games are available on the PV school website.
Stratford post
American Legion Post 191 invites members to meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion building in Stratford. New members for the Stratford UFW Post 1202 are needed. The group meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday. Call Jim Korzan at 580-759-3066 or Jim Page at 580-759-2166 for more.
Lego Club
A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
Library Storytime
The PV Public Library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old is now offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday at the library.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Feb. 1 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Feb. 10. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Feb. 4. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
PV Opry
The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Feb. 1.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
Hospice volunteers
Anyone interested in volunteering to help hospice patients in the PV and Garvin County area is encouraged to contact the LifeSpring service. Call 405-329-4545.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.