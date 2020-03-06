Polar Plunge
A Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics is scheduled for Saturday. March 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center water park in PV. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the plunge at 11 a.m. A Tip-A-Cop event is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant.
Quilt club
The First Presbyterian Church in PV hosts the Hand to Heart Quilt Group from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month. Anyone interested in learning more about quilting is invited to come. For more call the church at 405-238-6667.
Easter eggs
The city of Pauls Valley and PV Ministerial Alliance are joining forces to offer one large community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4 in Wacker Park. The hunt will start right at 10:30 a.m. followed by prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny at around 11 a.m.
Vote deadline
Friday, March 13 is the last day to register to vote to be eligible for April 7 elections. In Garvin County that includes a school board race for the Elmore City-Pernell district, a bond issue vote in Stratford and a city council race in Lindsay. Requests for mailed absentee ballots need to be made no later than April 1. Find out more at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in PV.
Dog classes
Weekly dog obedience classes are at 6 p.m. Monday nights starting March 9 at the dog park in Wacker Park. The cost is $50 or free for 4-H members. Sign up at the PV Animal Shelter or Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital.
ACT play
The next live performance by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) is “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play” with a cast only of local junior high and high school students at 7 p.m. March 13-14 at the PV Junior High auditorium.
Walking event
America's Walking Group is holding a noncompetitive walk on Saturday, March 14 with two routes in Pauls Valley. The casual walk can start from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the local train depot.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is March 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is March 9. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is March 8.
PV Opry
The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is March 7.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is March 10. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
Church singing
The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is March 21.
Veterans Affairs
Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is March 24.
Church speakers
Victory Lighthouse, located on the east side of PV off SH 19, will host special speakers Jim and Monica Lyons at 10:45 a.m. morning services on Sunday, March 15.
Health classes
The PV Public Library will host free health classes on canning March 24 and a “backyard” gardening class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28. Contact the library to sign up or for more information.
Alzheimer's class
The next monthly educational presentation by the Alzheimer's Association at the PV Library will be 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19. The series will be the third Thursday of the month through July.
Beginning Again
Beginning Again, widows meeting for lunch, will meet at 11:30 a.m. the 4th Wednesday of each month at Punkins Restaurant. Any and all widows are welcome to come be a part of the gathering. The next one is March 25.
PV Pre-K
Enrollment for next school year's pre-kindergarten students at Jefferson Early Learning Center is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 7 in the school's auditorium. Bring your child's state birth certificate, social security number, immunization record, proof of residence and CDIB if applicable. Children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2020 to enroll.
Paoli Pre-K
Pre-enrollment for next year's Paoli pre-kindergarten is 8 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2 in the preschool classroom at Paoli Elementary. Students enrolling must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. Bring an official state birth certificate, updated immunization records, social security card and CDIB card if applicable.
Book series
The next book in a current series at PV's Public Library is “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen. A lecture on the book led by Professor Ken Hada is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
Free tai chi
The PV Public Library is hosting two free tai chi classes at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through April 1. Call the library at 405-238-5188 for more.
Opioid help
The Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center in PV, Willow and McClure, is offering the public free kits of Naloxone, a nasal spray designed to help in the event of an opioid overdose.
Stratford post
American Legion Post 191 invites members to meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion building in Stratford. New members for the Stratford UFW Post 1202 are needed. The group meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday. Call Jim Korzan at 580-759-3066 or Jim Page at 580-759-2166 for more.
Lego Club
A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
Library Storytime
The PV Public Library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old is now offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday at the library.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
Hospice volunteers
Anyone interested in volunteering to help hospice patients in the PV and Garvin County area is encouraged to contact the LifeSpring service. Call 405-329-4545.
