Boo on the Bricks
The holiday candy fest for kids in costumes, Boo on the Bricks, is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in downtown PV.
Angel Tree
Applications for the Angel Tree at Pauls Valley's public library will be accepted starting from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. The process will continue daily through Nov. 8.
Fall festival
The First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw, will host a fall festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. With an African “zoofari” theme the free event for kids and families features games and snacks.
Health classes
The PV Public Library is now hosting a series of free yoga classes. A class for beginners is at 6:45 p.m. Monday nights through Nov. 11, open levels for experienced students at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights through Nov. 20, a slow paced style of yoga at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 20 and meditation yoga at 2 p.m. Sundays on Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a spot.
Retired educators
Garvin County Retired Educators Association will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the PV Chamber of Commerce on East Paul. Erick Brumley with K.A.D.E. Medical Transportation will be the speaker at the meeting open to the public.
Blood drive
Paoli High School will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Bedlam T-shirts are available to donors.
Purdy Cemetery
The Purdy Cemetery's annual business meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Enter through the north door. For more, call LaVern Russell 405-756-6596 or Barbara England 405-756-3842.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Halloween carnival
The Willows Assisted Living Center in PV, 301 Melville, will host a Halloween carnival open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The fundraiser will go toward holiday presents for residents.
Holiday carnival
Pauls Valley Care Center, 1413 S. Chickasaw, is inviting the public to a Halloween carnival featuring various games from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Those attending are encouraged to wear costumes for a contest. Proceeds are to ensure each resident will get presents this Christmas.
Pockets of Progress
A work day for the new Pockets of Progress campaign to clean up PV is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Anyone interested in volunteering for the work day can find out more at the PV Chamber of Commerce, 405-238-6491.
Church singing
The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Oct. 19.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Kiwanis Club
The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club now meets monthly at noon the first Wednesday of the month at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, 111 E. Paul. The next one is Nov. 6.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Nov. 2 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Nov. 11. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Nov. 10.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Nov. 5. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
Veterans Affairs
Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is Oct. 22.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Nov. 12. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
PV Opry
The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Nov. 2.
Book lectures
A lecture series on Route 66 wraps up at PV's public library with the book “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb. Bill Hagen is scheduled to lead a lecture on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
School filings
Filings for school board candidates for each district in Garvin County are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 2-4 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in PV.
Stratford post
American Legion Post 191 invites members to meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion building in Stratford. New members for the Stratford UFW Post 1202 are needed. The group meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday. Call Jim Korzan at 580-759-3066 or Jim Page at 580-759-2166 for more.
Lego Club
A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
Library Storytime
The PV Public Library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old is now offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday at the library.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
