Legislative event
The PV Chamber of Commerce and a handful of sponsors are hosting a legislative breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Reynolds Recreation Center. RSVP online or call 405-238-6491.
Polar Plunge
A Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics is scheduled for March 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center water park in PV. A Tip-A-Cop event is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tio's Restaurant and the same times March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant. Sponsorships and donations have already begun for the annual regional event.
Kiwanis Club
The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club is inviting the public to a meeting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Punkins Restaurant.
Vote deadline
Friday, Feb. 7 is the last day to register to vote in order to be eligible for a presidential preferential primary election on March 3. Go online or contact the Garvin County Election Board for more.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Feb. 10. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Senior tacos
The Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site in PV, 109 N. Indian Meridian, will hold a benefit Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. A bake sale is at 9 a.m. Call 207-9034.
Library yoga
The PV Public Library is now hosting free yoga classes. They include yoga for beginners from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday nights through March 9; Vinyasa Flow for experienced students from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; Yin Yoga, a slower paced style of yoga, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; and meditation yoga from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
'Spread' love
Delta Community Action is again holding a “Spread the Love” drive as donations of peanut butter and jelly are sought through February to help area residents in need. Drop-off sites are 225 W. McClure in PV, 308 SW 2nd in Lindsay and 122 W. Main in Purcell.
Alzheimer's class
Monthly educational presentations by the Alzheimer's Association at the PV Library will begin from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. The series will be the third Thursday of the month through July.
Book series
The next book in a current series at PV's Public Library is “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block. A lecture on the book led by Professor Bill Hagen is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
Free tai chi
The PV Public Library is hosting two free tai chi classes at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through April 1. Call the library at 405-238-5188 for more.
Health classes
The PV Public Library will host free health classes on canning March 24 and a “backyard” gardening class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28. Contact the library to sign up or for more information.
Blood drive
The PV Public Library will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute bloodmobile for a drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20.
ACT play
The next live performance by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) is “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play” with a cast only of local junior high and high school students at 7 p.m. March 13-14 at the PV Junior High auditorium.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is March 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Feb. 9.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Feb. 11. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
Church singing
The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Feb. 15.
Quilt club
The First Presbyterian Church in PV hosts the Hand to Heart Quilt Group from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month. Anyone interested in learning more about quilting is invited to come. For more call the church at 405-238-6667.
Opioid help
The Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center in PV, Willow and McClure, is offering the public free kits of Naloxone, a nasal spray designed to help in the event of an opioid overdose.
Stratford post
American Legion Post 191 invites members to meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion building in Stratford. New members for the Stratford UFW Post 1202 are needed. The group meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday. Call Jim Korzan at 580-759-3066 or Jim Page at 580-759-2166 for more.
Lego Club
A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
Library Storytime
The PV Public Library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old is now offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday at the library.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
