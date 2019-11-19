Taste of Valley
The 11th annual Taste of the Valley fundraiser is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds. Students are currently raising money for a band trip to New York City in May 2020.
Thanksgiving service
A community Thanksgiving service is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Crossroads Church west of PV off SH 19.
Angel tree
Angels are still available on the Angel Tree at the PV Public Library. Each angel represents a couple of holiday gifts valued at $15 each for children in need. The unwrapped gifts, along with a large or extra large gift bag, needs to be returned to the library by Dec. 2.
Chili supper
The annual PV Fire Department chili supper will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at the fire station, McClure and Walnut. The gathering is again before the Parade of Lights for a 7 p.m. start in downtown PV.
Voter help
The Garvin County Democratic Club is sponsoring a voters registration checkup from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the public library in PV. Voters can also check their registration status online at the Oklahoma State Election Board website.
Retired educators
Garvin County Retired Educators will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the PV Chamber of Commerce. A representative of Reavis Pharmacy is scheduled to give a program on changes to the Medicare prescription program. The meeting is open to the public.
EC holiday
The First Baptist Church of Elmore City will host its 21st annual free community Thanksgiving dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Family Life Center. The church is one block west of the four-way in EC. For more, call the church office at 580-788-4110.
Area reunion
An Adams, Gainer, Kinard, McCaleb and Smith reunion, along with a 100th birthday celebration for Amos Smith, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the First Baptist Church in Lindsay, 410 SW 3rd. Call Loyd at 1-661-578-1434 for more.
Church guests
Victory Lighthouse located on the east side of PV near SH 19 is inviting the public as it's hosting special speakers Rev. Robert and Jan Teel during morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Book lecture
A lecture series on Route 66 wraps up at PV's public library with the book “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb. Bill Hagen is scheduled to lead a lecture on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
School filings
Filings for school board candidates for each school district in Garvin County are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 2-4 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in PV.
Holiday dance
The Dance Station in PV will hold a Christmas play called “Just Believe” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the PV High School auditorium. Admission is $5 as most of the proceeds go to support the local Angel Tree.
Senior tacos
The Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site in PV, 109 N. Indian Meridian, will hold a benefit Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. A bake sale is at 9 a.m. Call 207-9034.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Dec. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Dec. 9. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Dec. 8.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Dec. 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Dec. 10. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
Church singing
The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Dec. 21.
PV Opry
The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Dec. 7.
Stratford post
American Legion Post 191 invites members to meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion building in Stratford. New members for the Stratford UFW Post 1202 are needed. The group meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday. Call Jim Korzan at 580-759-3066 or Jim Page at 580-759-2166 for more.
Lego Club
A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
Library Storytime
The PV Public Library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old is now offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday at the library.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
Coats for Kids
Anyone interested in donating coats to the Coats for Kids program in PV, call Linda Dutton at 405-926-7442.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.