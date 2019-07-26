Book lectures
The next series of book lectures at the PV Public Library returns at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. The book is “Route 66: The Mother Road” by Michael Wallis. Rex Morrell will lead this series' first lecture as the book is available for check-out at the library.
PV rodeo
The 75th annual Heritage Days Rodeo will get started at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17 at the PV Round Up Rodeo Arena. A rodeo parade in downtown PV is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday night.
ECP enrollment
Enrollment for new students at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary is 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 1. Bring a state issued birth certificate, up-to-date shot records, social security card and proof of residency. Forms for returning students can be done at www.ecpbadgers.com online.
Elementary dates
Enrollment at Jefferson Early Learning Center, Jackson Elementary and Lee Elementary is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Open houses are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
PV Junior High
PV Junior High enrollment is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 5-6 for packet pick-up and Wednesday, Aug. 7 for packet returns.
Schedule pick-up for 8th and 9th grade students is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Orientation for new students and 7th grade is at 6 p.m. Aug. 13.
PV High School
Enrollment at PV High School is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for new students on Tuesday, Aug. 6; seniors on Wednesday, Aug. 7; juniors on Thursday, Aug. 8; and sophomores on Friday, Aug. 9.
Elmore election
Residents in Elmore City and the ECP School District have until Aug. 16 to register to vote for an election scheduled for Sept. 10. On the ballot are a three-candidate race for a town council office and a school bond issue that includes two propositions.
Bible school
Trinity Baptist Church in PV, near Grant and North Indian Meridian, will host a Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day Monday, July 29 to Friday, Aug. 2. The VBS is for kindergarten through the sixth grade.
Kidz krusade
New Beginnings Church in Stratford is hosting evangelist Bob Teel and the "We Believe" Kidz Krusade at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 28 and 7 p.m. nightly Monday, July 29 through Thursday, Aug. 1. Call 580-759-3535 for more.
Community reunion
The communities of Bethel, Civit, Crossroads, Higgins Chapel, Peavine, Union Springs and Walker will hold a reunion on Saturday, July 27 at the senior citizens building in Paoli. Doors open at 10 a.m. Bring a favorite dish as the meal begins at noon. Call 405-238-4279 or 301-1209 for more.
Head Start
Delta Head Start is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-olds. In Garvin County call Suzan Carroll at 405-756-1100 for more information.
Farmers market
The Pauls Valley Farmers Market has now opened its third season. Regular times through the summer are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the train depot pavilion in downtown PV.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
PV Opry
The PV Opry is scheduled to return to its regular time 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Aug. 3.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Aug. 3 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Aug. 12. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Aug. 11.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Aug. 6. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Aug. 13. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
Stratford post
American Legion Post 191 in Stratford is now raffling rifle to raise money to benefit senior citizens in Stratford and Byars. A drawing is set for August. For more information on tickets call Jim Korzan at 580-759-3066 or Jim Page at 580-759-2166.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
Kiwanis Club
The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club now meets monthly at noon the first Wednesday of the month at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, 111 E. Paul.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
Coats for Kids
Anyone interested in donating coats to the Coats for Kids program in PV, call Linda Dutton at 405-926-7442.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.