PV rodeo
The 75th annual Heritage Days Rodeo will continue at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the PV Round Up Club Rodeo Arena. Mutton busting is at 7 p.m. A rodeo parade in downtown PV is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday night.
Farmers market
The Pauls Valley Farmers Market is open through the summer from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the train depot pavilion in downtown PV.
Play raffles
The Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) will hold the production “Dearly Departed” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the PV High School auditorium. Raffles before each show will be held to see which audience member will join the cast that night.
PV art walk
The Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley is 5:55 to 9 p.m. Aug. 30. The event is again presented by the PV Arts Council.
Recall Run
The 4th annual Recall Run 5K Run in PV is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Early packet pick-up is on Friday, Sept.6 at the Reynolds Recreation Center. Go online to find out more.
Water fair
A Watershed Protection Fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Elmore election
Residents in Elmore City and the Elmore City-Pernell School District have until Sept. 4 to request mailed absentee ballots for a three-candidate town council race and school bond issue set for an election on Sept. 10. In-person absentee voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Purdy Cemetery
The board of the Purdy Cemetery Association will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The meeting is to discuss a salt water disposal well to be built next door to the Purdy Cemetery. Members of the association are invited and encouraged to attend.
Women's conference
New Hope Lighthouse in Stratford, 700 W. Smith, will host a women’s conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Registration is free and there will be a complimentary luncheon. The church will also host a revival with Brenda Copeland at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 and 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Call 580-759-5160 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Head Start
Delta Head Start is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-olds. In Garvin County call Suzan Carroll at 405-756-1100 for more information.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Veterans Affairs
Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is Aug. 27.
Kiwanis Club
The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club now meets monthly at noon the first Wednesday of the month at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, 111 E. Paul.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Sept. 9. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Sept. 8.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Sept. 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
PV Opry
The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Sept. 7.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
Coats for Kids
PV parents in need of a coat for their child should contact their school. To donate coats to the Coats for Kids program, call Linda Dutton at 405-926-7442.
Hospice volunteers
Anyone interested in volunteering to help hospice patients in the PV and Garvin County area is encouraged to contact the LifeSpring service. Call 405-329-4545.
