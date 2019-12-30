Play auditions
Junior high and high school students in Pauls Valley are invited to audition at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 9-10 for the next PV Arts Council Theater production, “Hammered – A Thor and Loki” play. Auditions will be at the PV Arts and Cultural Center, Paul and Walnut. Email Renee Mackey-Myler at jreneemyler@gmail.com.
Missoula auditions
Auditions for the next local Missoula Children's Theatre visit is scheduled from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at the Bosa Community Center. Open to all PV, Whitebead and home-school kids, performances of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Ice rink
Pauls Valley rink with real ice is open daily, subject to weather and bookings, through Jan. 5 at the local train depot. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Find out more online.
Free tai chi
The PV Public Library will host free tai chi classes from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday starting Jan. 6 through April 1, 2020. Call the library at 405-238-5188 for more.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Jan. 4 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Jan. 13. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Jan. 12.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Jan. 7. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
PV Opry
The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Jan. 4.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Jan. 14. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Church singing
The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Jan. 18.
Veterans Affairs
Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is Jan. 28.
PV sports
Any businesses interested in being a sponsor for the audio call of PV basketball games this season can find out more by calling Kirk Moore at 405-207-6717 or email kmoore@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us. The radio call of the Panther games are available on the PV school website.
Backyard farming
The PV Public Library will host its next free gardening class on March 28, 2020. Times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the library to sign up or for more information.
Stratford post
American Legion Post 191 invites members to meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion building in Stratford. New members for the Stratford UFW Post 1202 are needed. The group meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday. Call Jim Korzan at 580-759-3066 or Jim Page at 580-759-2166 for more.
Lego Club
A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
Library Storytime
The PV Public Library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old is now offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday at the library.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
Coats for Kids
Anyone interested in donating coats to the Coats for Kids program in PV, call Linda Dutton at 405-926-7442.
Hospice volunteers
Anyone interested in volunteering to help hospice patients in the PV and Garvin County area is encouraged to contact the LifeSpring service. Call 405-329-4545.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.