Easter eggs
The city of Pauls Valley and PV Ministerial Alliance are joining forces to offer one large community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4 in Wacker Park. The hunt will start right at 10:30 a.m. followed by prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny at around 11 a.m.
Rotary event
The Pauls Valley Rotary is planning a garage sale fundraiser for Rotary scholarships. It will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at the county fairgrounds. Anyone wanting to donate items for this event can contact Bill McAngus at 405-207-7869.
Blood drives
Garvin County 911 center is hoping to address the “urgent” need for blood with a drive scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at Pauls Valley's fire station, Walnut and McClure.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is planning blood drives at Lindsay High School from 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 24; Covercraft in PV, 100 Enterprise, from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 24; Elmore City-Pernell High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25; Wynnewood High School from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25; The Lindsay community, 114 W. Chickasaw, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26; and the Walmart store in Pauls Valley, 2008 West Grant, from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
Vote deadline
April 1 is the deadline to request mailed absentee ballot for April 7 elections. In Garvin County that includes a school board race for the Elmore City-Pernell district, a bond issue vote in Stratford and a city council race in Lindsay. Find out more at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in PV.
Republican dinner
A 4th District Republican cowboy gala barbecue dinner scheduled for Friday, March 20 in PV has been postponed, along with a district convention the following day. Plans are to reschedule it at a later time.
Democratic Party
Garvin County Democrats will not meet in April due to the Oklahoma Democratic Party 2020 Convention with delegate selection on Saturday, April 4 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown in Tulsa. The group's next meeting will be May 2.
Paoli Pre-K
Pre-enrollment for next year's Paoli pre-kindergarten is 8 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2 in the preschool classroom at Paoli Elementary. Students enrolling must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. Bring an official state birth certificate, updated immunization records, social security card and CDIB card if applicable.
ECP Pre-K
Enrollment for next year's pre-kindergarten students at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary is from 9 a.m. to noon April 2-3. Parents are asked to sign up their children for a specific time to come in for enrollment so the child can be administered a school readiness assessment. Bring the child's original birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, proof or residency such as a utility bill and CDIB card if applicable.
PV Pre-K
Enrollment for next school year's pre-kindergarten students at Jefferson Early Learning Center is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 7 in the school's auditorium. Bring your child's state birth certificate, social security number, immunization record, proof of residence and CDIB if applicable. Children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2020 to enroll.
Quilt club
The First Presbyterian Church in PV hosts the Hand to Heart Quilt Group from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month. Anyone interested in learning more about quilting is invited to come. For more call the church at 405-238-6667.
Opioid help
The Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center in PV, Willow and McClure, is offering the public free kits of Naloxone, a nasal spray designed to help in the event of an opioid overdose.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is April 12.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon April 7. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
PV Opry
The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is April 4.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. April 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is April 14. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
Coats for Kids
Anyone interested in donating coats to the Coats for Kids program in PV, call Linda Dutton at 405-926-7442.
