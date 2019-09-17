BrickFest
Pauls Valley's annual community festival, BrickFest, will open at 9 a.m. and continue throughout Saturday, Sept. 28 in downtown PV. Again featured are a police sponsored car show and a high school marching band contest (11 a.m.). New is the Vintage in the Valley bike show in the train depot area.
Kiwanis Club
The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club is holding a meeting to discuss the future of the local civic club. It will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 18 at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, 111 E. Paul.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party will hold a barbecue “bonanza” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Crossroads Church in PV. There will be special speakers on Medicaid expansion and a silent auction. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Backyard farming
Two free gardening classes hosted by the PV Public Library are on Saturday, Sept. 21 and March 28, 2020. Times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the library to sign up or for more information.
PV sports
Any businesses interested in being a sponsor for the audio call of PV football and basketball games this season can find out more by calling Kirk Moore at 405-207-6717 or email kmoore@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us. The radio call of the Panther games are available on the PV school website.
Book lectures
A lecture series on Route 66 at PV's public library continues with the book “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock. A lecture led by Carol Sue Humphrey is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. The series will continue into November at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
United Fund
PV United Fund is planning a pulled pork dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the county fairgrounds in PV. Donations will be sought at the door.
Planning for the event comes at the next United Fund board meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Movie night
The First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw, will host Trevor Thomas, an entertainer called “Mr. Drama” who presents a salvation message, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Love offerings can be made at the events open to the public.
Veterans Affairs
Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is Sept. 24.
OU band
The University of Oklahoma marching band will perform Friday morning, Oct. 11 at the PV football field. The rehearsal is open to the public. The PV band program is working to raise nearly $5,000 to feed the nearly 400 members of the Sooner group. Send checks made out to Pauls Valley Band to PV High School, P.O. Box 780.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
ECP band
The Elmore City-Pernell school band will host a chicken fried steak dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the ECP Elementary cafeteria.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Oct. 5 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Oct. 1. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
Yoga classes
The PV Public Library is now hosting a series of free yoga classes. A class for beginners is at 6:45 p.m. Monday nights, open levels for experienced students at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights, a slow paced style of yoga at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays and meditation yoga at 2 p.m. Sundays starting Oct. 20. Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a spot. Yoga classes for kids is at 3:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons through Oct. 15.
Church day
PV Church of Christ will host a Friends and Family Day on Sunday, Oct. 13. A lunch will come right after the morning services at 10:30 a.m.
Lego Club
A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
Library Storytime
The PV Public Library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old is now offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday at the library.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Oct. 13.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Oct. 8. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
Church singing
The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Sept. 21.
PV Opry
The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Oct. 5.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
Coats for Kids
PV parents in need of a coat for their child should contact their school. To donate coats to the Coats for Kids program, call Linda Dutton at 405-926-7442.
Text alerts
To sign up for emergency text alerts in Garvin County type in the mascot for schools in the county to 888777. You can be notified up to five communities in the county. Alerts will come from the county 911 dispatch center.
Hospice volunteers
Anyone interested in volunteering to help hospice patients in the PV and Garvin County area is encouraged to contact the LifeSpring service. Call 405-329-4545.
