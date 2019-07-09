Head Start
Delta Head Start is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-olds. In Garvin County call Suzan Carroll at 405-756-1100 for more information.
EC filings
Candidate filings for two city council offices and city clerk/treasurer in Elmore City are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Wednesday, July 15-17 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in PV.
Community reunion
The communities of Bethel, Civit, Crossroads, Higgins Chapel, Peavine, Union Springs and Walker will hold a reunion on Saturday, July 27 at the senior citizens building in Paoli. Doors open at 10 a.m. Bring a favorite dish as the meal begins at noon. Call 405-238-4279 or 301-1209 for more.
Summer fun
The Reynolds Recreation Center is again hosting the Xtreme Summer Fun program for children who have completed one year of school up through 18 years old. The program, complete with activities and snacks, is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 2. The theme for July 15-19 is Splash Week.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is July 14.
Church singing
The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is July 20.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Yoga classes
Blue Daisy Flowers and Gifts in Elmore City is continuing free yoga classes at 7:30 p.m. on these two Tuesday nights, July 23 and July 30. Call the Blue Daisy shop at 580-788-2997 for more.
Farmers market
The Pauls Valley Farmers Market has now opened its third season. Regular times through the summer are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the train depot pavilion in downtown PV.
Veterans Affairs
Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is July 23.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
PV Opry
The PV Opry is scheduled to return to its regular time 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Aug. 3.
Stratford post
American Legion Post 191 in Stratford is now raffling rifle to raise money to benefit senior citizens in Stratford and Byars. A drawing is set for August. For more information on tickets call Jim Korzan at 580-759-3066 or Jim Page at 580-759-2166.
Kiwanis Club
The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club now meets monthly at noon the first Wednesday of the month at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, 111 E. Paul.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Aug. 3 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Aug. 12. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Aug. 6. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Aug. 13. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
Coats for Kids
Anyone interested in donating coats to the Coats for Kids program in PV, call Linda Dutton at 405-926-7442.
Text alerts
To sign up for emergency text alerts in Garvin County type in the mascot for schools in the county to 888777. You can be notified up to five communities in the county. Alerts will come from the county 911 dispatch center.
Hospice volunteers
Anyone interested in volunteering to help hospice patients in the PV and Garvin County area is encouraged to contact the LifeSpring service. Call 405-329-4545.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.