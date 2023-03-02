A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon March 7.
There is no charge but desserts are appreciated by anyone coming to this community gathering.
• Thelma Howell, a long-time resident of the Lindsay community, will share her story at 2 p.m. March 12 at the Pikes Peak School Museum in Erin Springs.
“Many will remember the different restaurants of John and Thelma. They were active in the American Legion and offered many community services to people.
“Enjoy her family history and participate in some cultural enrichment activities.”
This event is hosted by the Lindsay Community Historical Society. Call 405-919-6146 for more information.
•••
Nominations are due by March 3 to nominate a Pauls Valley resident or business for big honors.
Those honors are “Citizen of the Year” and “Corporate Citizen of the Year” as those selected will be announced at the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce's celebration banquet on April 20.
The idea is to recognize those who have made a difference in Pauls Valley.
The way to do that is fill out a nomination form, which is available online at the chamber's website or the chamber office in downtown PV.
•••
March 3 is also the day when winners will be announced for a national honor that includes Pauls Valley.
For the last few weeks local residents have had the chance to go online to vote for their town, which was nominated in USA Today's 2023 10 Best Readers' Choice travel awards.
An “expert” panel of travel writers recently selected Pauls Valley, Oklahoma as a contender for Best Southern Small Town.
Along with Pauls Valley, nominees for Best Southern Small Town are Abingdon, Virginia; Alexander City, Alabama; Anna Maria Island, Florida; Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; Beaufort, South Carolina; Brunswick, Georgia; Bryson City, North Carolina; Buena Vista, Virginia; Covington, Louisiana; Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Fayetteville, West Virginia; Indialantic, Florida; Jonesborough, Tennessee; Marfa, Texas; Maysville, Kentucky; McKee, Kentucky; Round Top, Texas; St. Augustine, Florida; and West Monroe, Louisiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.