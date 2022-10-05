There are two choices we can make for our lives. One option will lead us to a life of joy and passion for Jesus, and the other choice will lead us down the path of discontent and bitterness.
“Do all things without complaining and disputing, that you may become blameless and harmless, children of God without fault in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world.” (Philippians 2:14-15)
Life is tough, and all we want to do is punch back with our words and let out our frustrations.
We want to complain about how dumb our life is, this person or that, or the circumstances we find ourselves.
But the truth is, there is only room for one in our lives: complaint or praise. Try it out right now; try to complain about something praisingly. Cannot do it? That is because it is impossible.
We complain about things while we are doing them. God is taking notes because halfhearted obedience is not obedience at all.
We need to remember God is looking at the heart, not the deed.
“giving thanks always for all things to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,” (Ephesians 5:20)
The Bible tells us that love never gives up, loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance. We can choose to see the best in others; of course, we cannot see another person's heart.
As you go about your day, look for opportunities you would usually complain about and start praising God.
What a difference it would make if we started blessing others instead of complaining about them.
Do you know why you complain? Because you have taken your eyes off Jesus and started looking at the circumstances instead.
“Heavenly Father, I thank You for praise as it is what I need to do as I please You. All praise for all You have given to me. You are the source of life and so worthy of my praise. If I start to complain, please make me aware and I ask You to please quicken my heart to praise. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
