When an area in our lives needs to be changed causes us to feel discouraged and defeated; maybe we have a bad habit, a personality quirk, or self-sabotaging behavior.
“For in Him dwells all the fullness of the Godhead bodily; and you are complete in Him, who is the head of all principality and power.” (Colossians 2:9-10)
As long as we breathe, we will all have difficult areas to overcome. Defeat in the problematic areas can weigh us down, but God offers us hope in His Word.
“being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ;” (Philippians 1:6)
We all can cling to the truth found in the Bible. Here Paul reminds us to confidently hold onto the promise that God will not only continue but finish the work that God has begun inside us.
God promises to perfect the work that He started. Even though this may not be a reality in our lives, we can trust in God because He keeps His promises, and we know that one day He will complete the work that began in us.
Grace can be a challenging concept to grasp because until God has completed His work in us, we live each day by God's grace.
God is often described in the Bible as gracious, but what does that mean for us?
We sing, read, and talk about God's grace, but do we understand God's grace?
Many assume that God's grace is like human grace, exchange-based, imperfect, subject to change, and reactive. We feel we have to earn grace, and the enemy wants to keep it that way.
God's grace is a gift purchased by the death of Jesus on the cross and given to us by God. His undeserved favor (grace) is not a reward for human effort.
God's grace is based entirely on who God is and who we are in God.
He gives us grace because He wants to. By God's grace, we are adopted into His family, our debts paid, and our sins are forgiven.
We are complete in God when we put our faith in Jesus.
No one can take away the power of God's grace, and when we experience God's grace, we cannot help but be drawn to God.
We stop worrying about messing up and focus more on getting to know the God who loves us that much.
What area in your life do you struggle to change?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for the grace of God, as, without that grace, there is really no hope. My life is now lived because of the unconditional love of You. Knowing Jesus as my Lord and Savior opens all the wisdom and joy, and peace for me to live. You gave me Your Holy Spirit to guide me. Your peace, love, and guidance is what is the only safe way to live in this life. Thank you, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.