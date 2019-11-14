By Dan Barney
In the last column, we reviewed the impact of common oversights related to wills and trusts. However, there are many other areas that commonly occur in which clients take shortcuts that result in future costs.
Another of the most common oversights relates to the preparation of deeds. There are many deeds that are improperly prepared by the individual themselves or by persons who are not attorneys. Errors on such deeds can result in a void or voidable document.
The following are a few of the defects that are common relative to deeds:
1. Who is the actual owner of the property? The grantor on the deed must be the legal owner of the property in order to transfer title.
It is not uncommon for an individual to sign a deed as an individual even though the property has previously been transferred to a trust or a company.
Very often a surviving spouse signs a deed for property owned or partially owned by her husband, not realizing that she was not a sole legal owner in the chain of title. The result is either a quiet title or probate may be necessary. A big expense!
2. All owners must sign a deed. Unless only a partial interest in the property is being transferred, all owners must sign.
Accordingly, land transferred by a married person must include the signature of both spouses on the deed.
This is necessary because although the land may be in the name of one spouse, the other spouse may hold a claim to that land under rights gained strictly as a result of the marriage relationship, i.e. joint marital property.
3. Defects in execution. A third common problem with deeds relates to the execution of that deed – issues such as improper format, improper wording, improper legal description, or improper notary verification can occur to render the deed ineffective.
Any of these shortcomings relative to deeds can result in future complications and expense.
Curative measures such as a Quiet Title Suit or the preparation of replacement documents may be required and will often be necessary upon completion of a title opinion prior to sale of the property.
When the grantor(s) are deceased, court actions, including probate, may ultimately be required. It is wise to be certain that your documents are completed properly.
Next week, a few common problems related to mineral interests.
