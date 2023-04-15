Composer's pieces to be performed at ECU

Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate’s works will be performed at East Central University in Ada at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
Tate will be performing with the University of Oklahoma Symphony Orchestra with conductor Jonathan Shames.
“Clans” from Tate’s “Lowak Shoppala’” (Fire and Light) is a work expressing Chickasaw identity through the medium of modern classical music and theatre.
Tate’s works were also played at ECU by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic in April 2022. At that performance, “Ghost of the White Deer” was performed.
Other pieces on the program include Zoltán Kodály’s “Dances of Galánta,” Maurice Ravel’s “Pavane for a Dead Princess,” and a suite from “The Miraculous Mandarin” by Béla Bartók.
The concert is free and open to the public.
