Concert should have plenty of spirit

The spirit-filled Christian music of Huntley Brown, an award-winning pianist and frequent guest of allied ministries of the Billy Graham Crusade, is now set to inspire at a visit to Pauls Valley.
Renowned Christian pianist Huntley Brown is scheduled to present “An Evening of Inspiring Music” this fall thanks to the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
The concert is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, October 9 at the First Presbyterian Church, 320 North Walnut.
Brown has performed around the world and has received numerous gospel music accolades along the way.
He is an ordained minister in the Evangelical Church Alliance.
Admission is by donation as $20 per person is suggested. It's free for attendees under age 20.
Advanced tickets are $20 and available weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, 112 E. Paul Ave.
Those planning to attend should remember there will be limited seating at the concert.
Donors who want to support this concert and are interested in seeing other classic and sacred music performed in Garvin County are welcome to become financial sponsors. All donations are tax deductible.
For more information, www.GarvinCountySings.weebly.com or at facebook.com/GarvinCountySings, or email GarvinCountySings@gmail.com.
