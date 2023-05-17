Confident in God

We must be confident that God can deliver us from any situation or circumstance. We often lose hope when we try to figure out the solutions to our problems.
“Be of good courage, And He shall strengthen your heart, All you who hope in the Lord.” Psalm 31:24
When there is no hope in your life, you become hopeless. You wonder how you are ever going to make it.
Despite all your knowledge of what God can do in your life, we sometimes decide to wallow in self-pity and despair.
When this becomes our response, we fall into the traps of the enemy and let him determine our future instead of God.
“Why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you disquieted within me? Hope in God, for I shall yet praise Him For the help of His countenance.” Psalm 42:5
David, who experienced his share of despair, decided to praise God even though he did not feel hopeful or encouraged.
He lived his life through praise and hope. To David, hope was not possible without praising God.
“But I will hope continually, And will praise You yet more and more.” Psalm 71:14
When you praise God, hope begins to build up within you. We then realize that no matter how impossible our situation may look, we are not without a Savior.
Now that is encouraging to know that God is willing to rescue us to save the day and reverse our circumstances.
No matter how determined we are to make life work smoothly, we need God to accomplish that.
Remember, as you open your mouth today, instead of speaking the problem, pray and ask God for help and start praising God: God will hear your prayer and your words of praise.
What words will come out of your mouth today?
“Heavenly Father, may the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my strength and my redeemer. I ask You to put a watch over my mouth, so I do not sin with my tongue. I want to speak words of life and praise to You. Thank You for abundant life in You. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.