Confusing bad with good

The righteousness of the media often differs from the righteousness of the Bible. Media says: A wrong deed is right if most people declare it not wrong.
Everything is turned upside down in our culture today. Think about it: Good has become bad, and bad has become good.
“Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter.” Isaiah 5:20
If you turn on the news and watch it, you will see that the media has a way of confusing evil with good.
Humanity has always been good at confusing evil with good.
That problem started with Adam and Eve, which is our problem today. If evil were not made to appear good, there would be no such thing as temptation. It is in their close similarity that the danger lies.
But now, in our twisted culture, which is reinforced by music, entertainment, and all the rest, someone who might do these things would be considered good. Meanwhile, someone who does not do these things would be considered bad.
By this principle, our standards shift yearly according to the popular vote.
The Bible says: Woe to those who call evil good and good evil. God has not changed. His standards have not been lowered. God still calls immorality a sin, and the Bible says God will judge it.
Honesty was once the hallmark of character. But it has been set aside with a philosophy that it is all right if you do not get caught. Only when we are in court are we required to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Even if you disagree with the media, that does not apply to some people.
“But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” Matthew 6:33
In the culture of today, it is not rebellious to do drugs, have sex before you are married, or party. These things are the norm.
But it is rebellious to live a godly life, and it is rebellious to go against the flow of the culture.
First, you walk, then you stand, then you sit. That is precisely how temptation works.
You are just walking by, minding your own business. Then you are standing and thinking, Whoa! What is that? Then the next thing you know, you are sitting. You are doing something you should not even be thinking about, much less engaged in.
“The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” John 10:10
In other words, God wants you to live a whole life. You do not need drugs, alcohol, or chase after the things this world says you need to make you happy.
If the things this world offers have all the answers, why are people so miserable? Because that is not where it is at, and it is found in a relationship with God through Jesus.
Why settle for the cheap substitute when you can have the real thing.
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful You are my Father in heaven. You know all things, and You have alerted us to the things and ways of this world. I must keep my eyes on You and Your Word so Your peace and the joy of You, Father, lives within me. I will not be caught up with what this world offers, but I will follow Your precepts and have Your promised joy and peace as I believe You. Thank You for such love. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.