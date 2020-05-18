Conley bill has eye on athletes

State Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, secured final passage Monday of the Riley Boatwright Act, a bill that will require all school districts to have plans in place for athletic emergencies, the same as they do for tornadoes, fires or intruders.
Senate Bill 1198 is named after Riley Boatwright, a Lexington Middle School student who died during a football game in September 2019.
“This legislation was a request from Riley’s family,” Conley said.
“They wanted to ensure that schools have an emergency plan in place between coaches, local fire departments and emergency services staff should the unthinkable happen to another child.
“Carrying this legislation is not only a tribute to Riley’s memory but is hoped to save future lives. “
Conley said it will be up to local school districts to draft their own emergency plans, and there is no expected economic impact.
SB 1198 now moves to the governor for his consideration to be signed into law.
(Sherrie Conley represents District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.