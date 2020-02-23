Conley named to Frontline board

State Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, was voted in recently to sit on the board for Frontline Family Solutions.
The Frontline organization provides preventative and individualized youth services in Garvin and McClain counties and parts of Cleveland County. It has offices in Pauls Valley, Purcell and Newcastle.
Programs include counseling, Parents as Teachers family resources and support programs and services, school-based life skills and healthy living programs through the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET).
“I became familiar with the work of Frontline Family Solutions through my advocating for schools and staff members to become trauma-informed and through my work with the Potts Family Foundation – a strong supporter of Frontline,” said Conley, whose district includes an eastern portion of Garvin County.
“I’m thrilled to be chosen by this incredible organization where I can continue my work to advocate for teachers and children. It is an honor being part of an organization that serves so many of the families in House District 20.”
Conley said part of her work with the Potts Family Foundation was in showing the film “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” to teachers and school staff members throughout House District 20.
Frontline Family Solutions, originally McClain-Garvin County Youth & Family, was started in 1975 to provide youth services in McClain County, but has since expanded its reach.
The original purpose of the program was to:
• support present youth programs and to work for the continued improvement and expansion of juvenile services to the youth of the tri-county area.
• provide leadership in planning, development services, identifying trends, evaluating the impact of programs, establishing preventive and rehabilitative services, and in coordinating and cooperating with other agencies and organizations within the McClain County School district.
• train volunteers and supportive personnel, promote community and agency funding and participation in programs, and to develop a concept of community treatment for juveniles in the county service area.
The mission statement of the organization today is to help families succeed through preventative and individualized, high-quality services in a supportive, community-centered environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.