Conley shares mental health resources

State Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, is sharing mental health resources for those in need of increased services during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m concerned about the increase in domestic violence calls and child abuse issues as well as the overall mental health decline of our vulnerable populations that may be going unaddressed during this pandemic,” said Conley, whose District 20 includes an eastern portion of Garvin County.
“In addition to providing some resources, I’d like to encourage people to check in on family and friends during this time.”
Oklahoma law enforcement officials say domestic violence has increased since state and many city leaders began urging residents to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Being isolated and confined in close quarters coupled with fear and heightened anxiety, our families are under greater risk during these uncertain times, Conley said.
In March, the Oklahoma City Police Department received 3,129 calls related to domestic violence, up 11 percent from the same month a year prior. Tulsa Police reported 1,779 calls for the same month, up 4 percent from 2019. Conley said the increase is likely occurring in many smaller municipalities as well.
With school closures statewide and some child care facilities being closed, the reports of child abuse and neglect were lower in March, but Conley said that is likely because teachers are among of the first people a child trusts to tell of abuse.
Conley said shelters across Oklahoma remain open even as they take precautions to protect victims and current residents.
A couple of resources for abuse victims are YWCA, Oklahoma City: 1-800-7233; and Oklahoma Child Abuse Hotline, statewide: 1-800-522-3511
Anyone struggling can call the state suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Reach Out Hotline at 1-800-522-9054. The Youth Crisis Mobile Response line is 833-885-2273.
