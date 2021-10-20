Conley studies look at teachers, students

To help improve outcomes for Oklahoma public school students, Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, held two interim studies before the House Common Education Committee last week.
The studies focused on teacher retention through meaningful professional development and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS).
"We all want to see Oklahoma students perform better academically and succeed in life," said Conley, whose district includes part of Garvin County.
"We know what works – having a long-term, highly effective teacher in each classroom and addressing the needs of the whole child. Ensuring those two happen in each public school in our state is why I held this study.
“I wanted to give educators, parents and policymakers a vision that this is possible and line out some steps we can take to accomplish our goal."
For the morning study, Conley invited a variety of experts to discuss professional development programs she believes can help with teacher retention.
These included: Great Expectations, which Conley said she used as a teacher and a school principal and touts as an excellent developer of character and citizenship; National Board Certified Teachers, which most educators agree is the gold standard for improving teacher effectiveness; Trust-Based Relational Intervention, which teaches educators how to respond in love to discipline issues, changing brain chemistry and behavior in the child; and professional development resources offered by the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center.
Presenters also talked about things such as better teacher pay, the ability to progress into leadership roles, and improved school climate and culture – all of which help with teacher retention.
Experts also talked about the need for more mentoring and classroom management training, particularly for emergency certified teachers or those who come to the profession through an alternate path.
Dr. Brit'Ny Stein, a licensed psychologist and nationally certified school psychologist with Oklahoma State University (OSU), said most pre-service classroom management training is often philosophical and not rooted in real-life scenarios, so new teachers are left without skills for how to deal with behavior or discipline problems.
Teachers want to help children, but they don't have the needed training, Stein said.
Shannon Holston, and Abigail Swisher with the National Council on Teacher Quality discussed innovative approaches schools nationwide are using to keep teachers from leaving the profession – including overhauling compensation systems.
They said for every teacher lost it can cost a local school district between $5,000 to $20,000. Plus, constant churn in schools leads to worse outcomes, particularly for students of color or from low-income homes.
Swisher made two fascinating points that contradict things lawmakers are often told about the reason teachers quit.
"We often hear concerns that evaluations and student testing lead to a flood of teachers leaving the classroom," Swisher said.
Much research on the topic, however, shows neither is true.
She also said evidence shows an advanced degree doesn't always lead to better teacher effectiveness. This led lawmakers to wonder later whether National Board certification should fit into teacher compensation.
Swisher said school districts must implement strategies that help teachers focus on their jobs, such as increasing time for planning and collaboration, more opportunities for effective teachers to grow into leadership and mentoring, among other things.
In the afternoon, Conley pivoted to evaluating Oklahoma's capacity to enhance student outcomes through the MTSS framework.
Conley last year passed House Bill 1773, which requires the MTSS framework to be included in college teacher preparation programs to help new teachers before they enter the classroom.
Experts said the system is based on evaluating the needs of each student in a school and then building a system of supports and resources to help meet the needs of students that need actual intervention.
Students at tier one need just the basics that all students should be receiving – access to core coursework, qualified teachers, etc.
Students at tier two may need some additional instruction time in specific courses or other help.
Students at tier three need the most serious interventions. The system is data-driven and uses only evidence-based interventions.
Dr. Sara Rich, a licensed psychologist and nationally certified school psychologist with OSU, explained the program's approach is really moving from intervening and trying to save children once a crisis has happened to preventing the problem in the first place.
Data shows if a school is doing a good job implementing MTSS, she said, 90% of students should not need intervention.
For students that do need help, schools using MTSS design programs to intervene. Ideally, only about 5% of students will need tier three services such as more focused intervention or mental health services.
At Thursday's study, Dr. Gary Duhon, a school psychologist and board-certified behavior analyst with OSU, said since the law changed, they've surveyed teacher preparation colleges to see if they are utilizing the program. He said there's still work to do and suggested the Oklahoma Office of Educational Quality and Accountability (OEQA) will need to assess teacher candidates to ensure they have the foundational knowledge of the program.
Dr. April Grace, superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools said first-year teachers are "taking in a lot of water," so just having a general understanding and exposure to the MTSS program is helpful.
She said if a student's needs are not addressed early, the learning gap only widens as they age.
Erica Harris, head of Counseling Supports for Edmond Public Schools, said MTSS is fairly easy at the elementary level where teachers can use approaches like teaching strategies that help a child learn to control his or her emotions, or character qualities learned from programs such as Great Expectations.
At the middle-school level, however, the program goes beyond academics and includes things such as student confidence, connection to peers, teaching students how to manage their stress, bullying prevention, and more.
The great thing about MTSS she and other presenters said is that it can be whatever a school needs it to be, and it involves parents.
She said schools must start with the data to assess the overall needs of their students. The professional learning community within the school uses that information to set up a framework of resources to provide those needs. The evaluation of the outcomes will be vital to see which approaches worked and which did not.
Harris said schools also can do this without needing additional funding. It just requires a shift in priorities.
Kyle Allen, director of MTSS at Edmond Public Schools, said if educators don't meet the behavior needs of the children and often times the needs of the family, they'll never be able to help a child academically.
(Sherrie Conley represents District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
