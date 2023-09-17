We returned from out trip yesterday, (that would be the 16th of September) and it is nice to be warm again.
I am certain that will be the reality – (even writing this far out), and I never thought I would ever say that when facing an early fall in Texas.
Another reality: It was cold and damp in Scotland, at least that is what the temperature gauges were projecting in late August when this column was first drafted.
The timing of my alma mater, Drury University’s’ 150th (Sesquicentennial) celebration, (1873-2023), could not have come at a better juncture, for I could use our time away as an opportunity to highlight the coming events before-hand.
Just within the last few weeks, the one-year long recognition began that will eventually feature special programming and guest lecturers, many will be chronicled here.
While we are reflecting on our written connection, let’s turn now, and from the Drury Magazine, for Spring 2022, where they featured an article from The Drury Mirror, the (then) 75-year-old campus newspaper that was celebrating Drury’s 75th birthday (in 1947).
Here is some of that text: Surrounded by other columns that recognized Drury’s “Enrollment at All-Time High as Fall Terms Opens,” and “Adult Education Program Widens Drury Curriculum: Initiation of Evening Classes Marks Beginning of a New Drury,” the DU magazine also stated:
“Though the classes may have changed, three quarters of a century later, (1947-2023) “Drury GO” continues its mission to:
Create a community of lifelong learners who gain the knowledge, skills and values needed to better themselves and their communities.”
“What art itself can do is move people to an extent whereby they can wake up and be active.” (Leonard Bernstein, 1977)
While unpacking: I used in an earlier column the example of observing how the game of golf, a life-long interest, is embraced and celebrate in and around the “Homes of Golf” in Scotland, where the game began and then captured the world’s attention.
On our first trip there in 1981, I had a chance to play and it was truly memorable, for today, it also impacts our family’s on-going history in and around the game.
Unless some time opens for a quick nine holes, (in our fast-forwarding planning that is not looking favorable), I will probably have to be satisfied with all the walking we will be doing as a substitute.
I must admit, it is a great deal more fun chasing after the small white ball on the historic grounds that hold the game, than simply strolling aside its fairways.
The recent playing of The Open Championship, (in England) brought the bug back to tee it up, so “stay turned,” to the “official” travel transcript in October.
I may, at the last minute, succumb to its allure.
Coming “home,” to golf, is always a good idea.
Saluting the future that once awaited, and still does, even across the fairways of life.
Saluting DU @ 150
Yours, tAs.
WAT? The @ Home Edition: Est: 2020
The Pauls Valley Democrat
Content, Create, Connect
For: MES/CDS 9/17/23
