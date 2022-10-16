Connectivity at the speed of - Zoom

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Est: May 2020
Over the creative – and arts frontier: For a number of years, I have been an active member of Toastmasters International, and like so many organizations, it continues to work diligently to reclaim its mission focus in the post pandemic period with the aid of Zoom technology.
Thankfully emerging on the scene, Zoom served as the life jacket that kept many a program from going under.
Speaking of ‘under’ – as in, “down under”: In Australia, Toastmasters apparently is thriving as was evidenced by the on ‘screen’ appearance of a member from Melbourne.
A delightful man, it has been fun sharing the same program of work with him, a testament to the staying power of quality products and services offered through Toastmasters.
Be careful what you admit: Glad to hear that Ringo is on the mend as the initial reports after he cancelled some tour stops were confirmed that he had, in fact, contracted the Covid virus.
I caught an earlier interview with the legendary drummer of the Beatles and he admitted that he had not contracted the illness. With all the touring he does, played out in massive stadiums and concert venues, that he had managed to dodge the virus bullet is amazing. Get well soon – and yes, you can wear a mask when sitting at your trap set.
A short time ago, . . . “In a galaxy far, far away”: What are your views on the latest in the Star Wars canon? Star Wars: Andor seems to be on a bit of an ‘interest rollercoaster’; one minute up and thriving, the next, languishing a bit in too much story and not enough action…according to our son who is of the Star Wars generation.
We just finished watching the 5th installment of the first series.
While ‘zooming’ through space: I returned to the outstanding online resource, The Academy of Achievement, watching the interview with astronaut Alan Shephard, the second man, and first American, to fly in space.
Admiral Shepard’s story is one of from my youth, for he flew Freedom 7 into low earth orbit in 1961, and hearing his journey personally retold brought that time period back into sharp relief.
As compelling as were his travels in space, that eventually led him to walk on the Moon, (where he famously hit two golf balls), it is in his final journey home that provides a fitting bookend.
I invite you to his Wikipedia site, but to save some time before that visit, enjoy this segment from that posting:
“{Admiral} Shepard was diagnosed with . . . leukemia in 1996 and died from complications of the disease in Pebble Beach, California, on July 21, 1998 . . . Shepard’s widow Louise had planned to cremate his remains and scatter the ashes, but before she was able to do that, she herself died from a heart attack on August 25, 1998, at 17:00, (5 p.m.), which, coincidently, was the same time of day at which he had always phoned her when they were apart. They had been married for 53 years. Their family decided to cremate them both, and their ashes were scattered, together, from a Navy helicopter, over Stillwater Cove, in front of their Pebble Beach (CA) home.”
“On December 11, 2021, twenty-three years after his death, (Admiral} Shepard’s daughter Laura Shepard Churchly flew in to space as well while aboard the non-NASA Blue Origin’s New Shepard 5 spaceship.”
Next week: You may have read about this in the column’s newsstand edition. I just received from CCT, the Chino Community Theater, Chino, CA, their roster of productions for their 2023 season.
Long time readers will remember, that since the Covid period, I have been featuring regular updates on the challenges facing CCT, as it relates to re-opening and then re-engaging with their patrons. Not an easy task, and the obstacles faced in California have been particularly challenging.
The goal of this column remains to provide encouragement to all not-for-profit theaters that they too can thrive once again by staying the course, as demonstrated by CCT.
Noteworthy credential: In 2009, CCT was awarded recognition as the number one community theater in the nation by AACT, the American Association of Community Theatre at the AACTFest competitions. Visit the CCT website for the latest information on this season’s finale, and the 2023 calendar of productions. It’s great to be back in the theatre.
Happy belated (by just one day) 17th anniversary: The Toy and Action Figure Museum, Pauls Valley, OK.
Don’t forget: The Pauls Valley Arts Council’s [ACT] production of Funny Girl, coming to the stage at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium, is October 21-22 and 23rd. Tickets available at the door.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns, both here and “down under.”
For EFA: 1949-1974
TA {word} Smith
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
