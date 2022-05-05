Conservation for all in webinar

You look all around your barn for that tool or a small piece that goes on some equipment. You know it’s there and life will be easier once you find it; but where is it?
Quite possibly that’s also the case with conservation in your operation. You are looking for answers, you know they are out there and they will make things better for you and the land.
We want to help you find them through our Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council (OTCAC) free webinar scheduled for 10 a.m. May 12.
In this Team 14 webinar – covering Stephens, Garvin, Murray, Carter (Arbuckle), Love and Jefferson counties – producers will receive information about NRCS programs from Sandy Nobile and Brenda Thompson with the Jefferson County Conservation District, who will discuss the State Cost Share Program.
“In this day and time it is more important than ever to stay connected to our producers to share and introduce our programs and technical expertise and this webinar will allow a safe avenue to do just that,” said District Conservationist Dana Davis.
“These webinars are a way that information can be passed along to farmers and ranchers virtually and serve as a way to address their questions and concerns regarding available assistance and any upcoming new opportunities,” said Gary O’Neill, Oklahoma NRCS state conservationist.
“I encourage landowners and operators to utilize these webinars as a way to learn of assistance opportunities and to see firsthand how this format can be an effective way of communication and the passing along of critical information.”
The webinar is open to the public. To attend participants will need to register in advance by going to the link https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hbq_cijrSzOZrV5lblSskw followed by an email generated after registration.
