Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.