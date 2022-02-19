Constituent recognized on House floor

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
Every day at the state Capitol, we spend a few minutes at the beginning of that day's floor work to recognize the contributions of a local doctor, nurse or psychologist.
This week, I had the honor of recognizing Dr. Bobby Martin from Purcell.
Dr. Martin holds a master's degree in counseling with an emphasis on marriage and family counseling and earned his Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from the University of Oklahoma in 2000. He has been a licensed professional counselor since 1996 and a licensed psychologist since 2002.
He is also licensed to practice as a psychologist in 12 additional states across the U.S. Over the past 10 years, he has worked with veterans in Oklahoma and traveling throughout the country providing counseling, consultation and psychological evaluations.
Since 2001, Dr. Martin has owned and operated Norman Behavioral Health Group (NBHG) in Norman. There, he provides outpatient psychological services to children, teenagers and adults and supervises the provision of psychological services to the developmental disabilities populations across the state.
He previously owned a private counseling agency from 1999 to 2006, where he focused on serving children in foster care and adults sentenced to drug court and community sentencing programs.
He has also worked in a variety of settings, including in child guidance with the state and as a consultant with community Head Start programs, a contract psychologist with multiple Oklahoma school districts and an adjunct professor at the University of Oklahoma.
Dr. Martin has been a member of the Oklahoma Psychological Association (OPA) since 2006 and has served in various positions on the OPA board since 2015. He was elected as OPA president-elect in 2021 and is now serving his term as president through December 2022.
His leadership focus for his time as OPA president is to help OPA develop and implement a comprehensive strategic plan that increases the value of OPA membership to its members and, most importantly, move licensed psychologists into the position of primary leadership for mental health in Oklahoma.
I've done some work with OPA and other entities to improve mental health care and access in rural Oklahoma. There is a huge need for these types of services, and their lack leaves many Oklahomans struggling.
I look forward to working to address these issues with Dr. Martin during his time as OPA president, and it was an honor to recognize him and his career on the House floor this week.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.