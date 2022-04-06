Contest takes 4-H members to podium

A handful of 4-H members from Garvin County put their stamp on a recent district contest.
A total of nine Garvin County 4-H members from the Elmore City, Pauls Valley and Maysville clubs attended the 2022 SE District 4-H Public Speaking Contest.
The contest was held in McAlester on March 24 as the nine young men and women from Garvin County were among the 198 contestants presenting over 196 presentations in the near three-hour event.
Categories ranged from topics on famous people to the very popular extemporaneous in which a contestant is given a topic. They are then asked to prepare and present a presentation on the subject that was given.
“Public speaking is one of the most important skills a person could learn. Many careers later require a person to utilize those skills and use them frequently.
“For many of these members, this was one of the newest skills that they have gained from 4-H.
“Garvin County 4-H is proud of these members who took the time to branch out, learn a new skill and above all take that skill and present it in front of an audience.”
Elmore City 4-H Club members are:
• Devin Stanley, Intermediate Extemporaneous Presentation – 5th.
• Harli Johnson, Intermediate Illustrated Presentation – 3rd.
• Jessi Harrell, Junior Famous Person Presentation – 5th.
• Katelynn Stanley, Junior Extemporaneous Presentation – 1st.
• Sylas Harrel, Intermediate Illustrated Presentation – 2nd.
• Ryan Burch, Senior PowerPoint Presentation.
From the Pauls Valley 4-H Club are:
• Kolbi Koesler, Intermediate PowerPoint Presentation.
• Karlie Koesler, Senior Extemporaneous Presentation – 3rd.
Members of the Maysville 4-H Club are:
• Elise Beach, Junior PowerPoint Presentation – 2nd.
“Congratulations to all of our Garvin County 4-H members and to all that participated throughout the district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.