By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Sometimes, it is not desirable to provide an inheritance directly to a person if they cannot properly manage money or assts. Such a person, known as a “Spendthrift,” requires special planning.
As we discussed in the last two last weeks, such planning requires some method of maintaining continuing control over the distribution of an estate so that the money or assets are used wisely or at the least distributed carefully over a long period of time.
This continuing control over the assets after your death is often termed control by the “Dead Hand.”
Techniques to maintain control after death. We noted last week that a trust is often used for this purpose.
However, if your estate is small or if it consists primarily of real property or mineral interests, there are simpler ways to control that property after your death.
The use of a Life Estate can be a way to effectively “skip” a generation or an individual if property or mineral interests are a primary concern.
Such a “skip” can protect against sale of the property by a spendthrift child and in any event keep property in the family for at least two more generations. Techniques that are available include:
A. Transfer via a Will: The terms of a Will can provide for a transfer of ownership to a future generation such as grandchildren along with a Life Estate and right to use the property retained for the benefit of children.
In this way, a spendthrift child could receive income and benefits from the land or minerals but not own or have the right to sell the property. A probate of the Will would be required.
The benefit of this technique includes the fact that the property will remain in the family for at least two more generations and you will know that it could not be sold. On the other hand, the child holding the Life Estate could allow the property to deteriorate or fail to pay taxes and insurance.
B. Direct Transfer: You could directly transfer ownership by a Deed to grandchildren but reserve a Life Estate for you and your children. This would accomplish the same goals as noted above but would occur outside a Will so no Probate would be required.
These techniques are unusual but can accomplish the objective in a relatively simple, inexpensive manner.
The goal of “keeping property or mineral interests in the family” for future generations is a frequent priority and can sometimes be achieved without the substantial cost and complexity of Trusts and Probate.
As always, your situation is unique, therefore you should review your plan with your CPA and attorney to be certain that you accomplish your objectives with no negative consequences.
