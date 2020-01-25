Cooking class has some pressure

A few tips on preparing meals in electric pressure cookers, also know as instapots, is at the center of a workshop coming in a few days to Pauls Valley's public library.
The class at the library, 210 North Willow, is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Contact the Garvin County OSU Extension Service at 405-238-6681 or the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library at 405-238-5188 for more information.
Other classes coming from a library health grant are canning on March 24 and “backyard” gardening scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28.
•••
There's four more books in a lecture series started this month at the local public library.
With a theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor,” the second book in the series is “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block.
A lecture on the book is set for a 6 p.m. start on Thursday, Feb. 20. Professor Bill Hagen is scheduled to lead the lecture.
Additional books are “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen in March, “Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery” by Parnell Hall in April and “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich in May.
•••
The library is now hosting free yoga classes.
They include yoga for beginners from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday nights through March 9; Vinyasa Flow for experienced students from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; Yin Yoga, a slower paced style of yoga, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; and meditation yoga from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
Also offered are two free tai chi classes at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday afternoons through April 1.
