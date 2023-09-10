Greetings from somewhere within the Scottish Highlands as we are completing the final week of our holiday to one of our favorite parts of the world.
Reminder: This edition, and those that follow for the next two weeks, were sent prior to our departure due to publication parameters.
Before leaving: I was still practicing with the laptop, (and that means locally), so that one day, I can transmit back to the newspaper from new locations, especially overseas as we will be able to travel much more.
Secondly: When we return from Scotland, I will be devoting a set of columns to share any artistic encounters, (especially), from many different angles, from “datelines” yet established.
Should be a most enlightening exercise in creative writing. Hope you stay “turned” by marking your October 2023 calendar for those reflections.
Not to let the moments go by: I am continuing to highlight the 150th anniversary celebration of my alma mater, Drury University.
This will be an exciting time on campus, with a wide variety of activities planned for students, alumni, and friends of the school.
From the Spring 2022 Drury Magazine, and shared last week: It was reported that alumni reside in 76 countries, with China and Japan the home countries with the most alumni.
That was a most intriguing of all facts.
A Sesquicentennial is such a rare occurrence, I thought you might enjoy some preparatory thoughts on a stage journey, “given professional impetus and then played out” over Drury’s stages.
I completed my degree work in speech and dramatic arts, with a teaching certification. The emphasis was theater, and that extensive resume is one I am proud of to this day.
Fast forwarding to the classroom: I was ready to greet new students each fall. How I miss those days.
Drury’s anniversary most certainly impacts the thousands of other teachers educated within their generations.
I served as a teacher from 1971-1975 and 1976-1977, with that year off to earn a master’s in theater from the University of Arkansas under an Experimental Theatre Fellowship.
After an additional year in the classroom, I entered the professional waters, and would place a most interesting and diverse footprint on that landscape from stages in five states, ending up in Hollywood, Calif.
What had only been a dream during the high school years was coming to fruition.
Looking back: Without the “conservatory” style approach taken by Drury’s faculty and supporting creative community, I am not certain if I would have been prepared for the classroom, graduate studies and most certainly, professional stage work.
I was prepared to take more chances-seek greater opportunities and for that, I will always be thankful.
Well into my career, away from the arts, the creative application of my gifts would then impact the human resource/training, retail, and refining industries.
That is higher education’s role, and Drury was the catalyst.
Saluting Drury University “Grand Be Thy Destiny”: 1873-2023
Remember, there was always an opening night – yes, and most especially, on those Drury stages.





