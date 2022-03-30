Corn contest gets Pauls Valley flavor

A commitment to continuous improvement in environmental and economic sustainability. A contribution to the body of agronomic research that pushes the needle forward on efficiency. An innate call to be one’s personal best.
These are the hallmarks of the American farmer. It is this steadfast spirit that the National Corn
Growers Association tips its hat to every year as we salute farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results in the National Corn Yield Contest.
That salute came home in a big way as Brent Thompson of Pauls Valley recent placed third in the state A: Conventional Non-Irrigated Class with a yield of 164.1022 bushels per acre.
The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P1401VYHR.
Thompson was one of 530 state winners nationwide.
The 2021 contest participation included 7,213 entries from 47 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers – three from each of nine classes – were named national winners, representing 14 states.
The average yield among national winners was more than 376.7593 bushels per acre – more than double the projected 2021 U.S. average of 177 bushels per acre.
While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers’ overall production categories topped out at 269.4164 bushels per acre.
“The National Corn Yield Contest provides a special two-fold opportunity – contribute to the knowledge that will help corn farmers thrive in the future while enjoying good natured competition and camaraderie with their peers today,” said Lowell Neitzel, chair of NCGA’s Member and Consumer Engagement Action Team.
“As farmers, we always strive to do more with less. We innovate using data, technology, and hard-won expertise. We work tirelessly to leave our farms better for the next generation, with gratitude to those who cared for it before us.
“Challenge yourself to be a part of building our tomorrow! I invite new and old faces alike to enter the contest in 2022.”
