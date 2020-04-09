By Dan Barney
The fear and awareness that is precipitated by the current pandemic has created urgency for some to complete estate planning documents. However, this demand creates a dilemma due to the underlying need for witnesses and notarization.
This requirement creates conflicts under the various safety recommendations relative to COVID-19. Exposure versus the requirements of Oklahoma statutes regarding various documents such as:
1. For Wills and Other Documents:
a. Signature must be made in the presence of attesting witnesses.
b. For self-proving wills, the affidavit must be in front of a notary.
Although the law does not define "presence," various cases conclude that persons must be so near at hand that they are within the range of a person's senses; so that the testator knows what is going on.
Thus signing by a person in a truck with witnesses signing on the hood was acceptable to the court.
But what about persons in nursing homes, hospitals, etc., where a witness or notary is difficult or impossible to find? These are often the persons most in need of signing documents. Although only in initial stages, Oklahoma is seeking to develop some response to permit:
A. Remote notarization via televiewing via a current statute that authorizes remote online notarization.
B. Possible development of an emergency order from the governor, Supreme Court or state Legislature to address the emergency needs.
It is of interest that such an order was adopted March 26, 2020 by the Supreme Court of Wyoming title "COVID-19 Emergency Order Adopting Procedures for Remote Administration of Oaths and Witnesses, Verification of Guilty Pleas and for Paper Filings."
A variety of remote video witnessing techniques and programs are available that could be used if authorized prior to any attempt to utilize in practice.
These are just a few of the complications and issues presently existing. I guess if all else fails and the weather is good we will sign outdoors, by a vehicle, on the hood with gloves.
