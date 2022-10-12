Counties rally for cattle program

The Garvin County Extension Office is among those taking part in a master cattleman program at Mid-America Technology Center in Wayne.
The Extension office here is joining forces with those in McClain and Cleveland counties to host this 14-week program starting Thursday, Oct. 20.
The objective is to enhance the profitability of beef operations and the quality of life for beef cattle producers by equipping them with vital information on all aspects of beef production, business planning, risk management and marketing.
The program includes an educational curriculum based on the Oklahoma Beef Cattle Manual and a producer certification process.
Registration fee is $175 as the Beef Cattle Manual is included.
Space is limited so call Garvin County Extension at 405-238-6681, McClain County Extension at 405-527-2174 or Cleveland County Extension at 405-321-4774.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County this month.
• Thursday, Oct. 13 (8:30 to 11:30 a.m.) – First United Bank in Maysville, 317 6th. Call Emily Hemphill at 405-867-4343.
• Friday, Oct. 14 (9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in PV, 100 Enterprise. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Monday, Oct. 17 (11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Paoli High School gym, 410 W. Stewart. Call Chad McGuire at 405-484-7336.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Stratford High School gym lobby, 341 N. Oak. Call Shatona Gallup at 580-759-2381.
• Thursday, Oct. 20 (1:45 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church SE room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Wynnewood High School auditorium, 702 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
• Friday, Oct. 28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in PV, 315 West Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
