County duo earns NSU honors

A couple of Garvin County students made the list of recent honors at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
NSU announced that 796 students met the criteria to be named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.
One of those students is Amanda Liske of Pauls Valley.
To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 grade point average.
Another 808 students at NSU met the criteria to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.
Rachael Goforth of Wynnewood was among the students on the dean's list.
To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 grade point average, with no grades below a B.
