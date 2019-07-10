Plans are still moving forward for the 2019 version of the Garvin County Fair.
Fair organizers are now accepting applications for vendors to participate in the fair later in the summer.
Indoor and outdoor booth space is being offered to those wishing to showcase their products.
Vendors may choose one or more days – Thursday, August 22; Friday, August 23; and/or Saturday, August 24.
Indoor space with air conditioning is limited, especially those with electrical access, and fills up quickly.
With that in mind, organizers urge those interested to apply as soon as possible. Space is not secure until the application and fee is received.
Vendor application forms, along with booth space fees, may be downloaded at www.oces.okstate.edu/garvin online or may be obtained at the Garvin County Cooperative Extension Service office on the ground floor of the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley.
A complete schedule of events, as well as exhibitor information will be available on the website in the coming weeks. For more information, contact the Extension office at 405-238-6681.
