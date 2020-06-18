The University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond has announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls for the spring 2020 semester.
A total of 1,692 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 2,092 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the president’s or dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Garvin County area students include:
• Pauls Valley (President's Honor Roll) – Savanna Nicole Bolen; Madelyn N. Caldwell; Courtney Jo Harrison; and Stephen Luke Ledbetter.
• Pauls Valley (Dean's Honor Roll) – Aja Raele Assad; Alexis Garcia; and Ethen K. Gonzalez.
• Wynnewood – (Dean's Honor Roll) Chyanne Elise Burden.
• Stratford (Dean's Honor Roll) – Cassandra Lynn Good and Jonathan Tyler Good.
• Lindsay (President's Honor Roll) – Carson Faith Crawford.
• Lindsay (Dean's Honor Roll) – Cullie R. Belveal; Delaney Brand; Delaney Paige Fitch; and Trinity Beth Hill.
• Byars (Dean's Honor Roll) – Robyn T. Ardery.
