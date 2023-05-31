County names on ECU honor rolls

East Central University is recognizing students for their outstanding academic work during the spring 2023 semester by naming them to the president’s and dean's honor roll.
The President’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn A's in all of their courses for a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Garvin County area student's on the President’s Honor Roll are:
• Elmore City – Makinzi Dodge, Benjamin Niblett, Toby Pyle and Trinity Taylor.
• Lindsay – Torii Merrell, Alexis Patton and Sarah Tarver.
• Maysville – Seth Jensen.
• Paoli – Brylee Abney and Carson Bryant,
• Pauls Valley – Victoria Arie, Abigail Balderrama, James Campbell, Amy Cardwell, Emma Christensen, Noelia CruzVidal, William Johnston, Kailey Lemay and Jimmy Tu.
• Stratford – Chase Alberson, Gianna Loboda, Caitlin Lynn, Brandon Prine, Brynn Savage, Chasey Terry and Hailey Wells.
• Wayne – Kristy Behrens.
• Wynnewood – Emma Anderson, Cameron Gregg, Lynsey Martin, Charlie Rogers and Seezan Thompson.
The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who maintain a 3.3 GPA for all their coursework. Area students honored include:
• Byars – Jordan Odell and Cole Tracy.
• Elmore City – Darian Amparano, Ryan Burch and Natalie Keesee.
• Foster – Reece Conne.
• Lindsay – Jacob Mantooth, Hayden Rouse, Macey Smith and Seth Stevens.
• Maysville – Jayla Steakley and Abigail Steakley.
• Pauls Valley – JulieAnna Balcerak, Natalee Bryant, Kaiden Compton, Nayeli Delgado, Kally Manning, Teya McMillan, Starr Morse, Kaylynn Potts, Alexandra Smith, Jessica Spears, Kori Stanley, Mathew Tice, Cinthia Tu, Matthew Warren and Abigail Williams.
• Stratford – Jennifer Alberson, Alexis Crowell, Macie Etheridge, Lauren George, Joshua Huckleberry, Julie Nagy, Leslie Navarro, Jimena Ramirez, Maggie Sawyers, Augustus Smith and Emily Wigley.
• Wayne – Kayla Rojo.
• Wynnewood – Kayanna Adams, Avery Anderson, Emily Dixon, Jorden Green, Caitlin Harmon and Brenden Moore.
At least 12 credit hours must be completed successfully during the semester to be included on the honor rolls.
