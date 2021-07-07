A handful of Mid-America Technology Center students, three from the Garvin County area, competed in and placed at the 2021 HOSA International Leadership Conference.
Practical Nursing students honored during the recent conference were:
• Joseph Stroud of Lindsay, 2nd place in Clinical Nursing.
• Crystal Cunha of Lexington, 8th place in Medical Law and Ethics.
• Maggie Thompson of Elmore City, 8th place in Prepared Speaking.
• Pre-Nursing student Elizabeth Dunn of Paoli, received 3rd place in Home Health Aide (post-secondary).
The ILC is one of the highlights of the year for all HOSA students, and even though this year’s conference was held in a virtual format, the conference still featured exciting and educational sessions and highly competitive events.
HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education (HSE) Division of ACTE.
HOSA's mission is to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.
“The HSE-HOSA partnership recognizes the importance of providing students with training far beyond the basic technical skills needed for entry into the health care field,” MATC officials said.
“The rapidly changing health care system needs dedicated workers who, in addition to their technical skills, are people-oriented and capable of playing a leadership or follower role as a member of a health care team.”
