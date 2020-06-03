Garvin County has been chosen to receive some funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Two different totals have been awarded – the first $8,484 in regular funds and an additional $12,096 in funding related to COVID-19 pandemic relief.
This is a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to help supplement emergency food and shelter programs.
Here in Garvin County the funds are to go for county food and/or utility programs.
The selection was made by a national board chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, Salvation Army, and the United Way.
The local board has been charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of the Garvin County commissioners, Salvation Army, Delta Community Action, Ministerial Alliance, Samaritans, Catholic Charities, United Way, DHS, American Red Cross and others will be responsible for determining how the Phase 37 funds will be distributed among the local food program agencies.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private voluntary non-profit or units of government.
• Have an accounting system.
• Practice nondiscrimination.
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
• If they are a private voluntary organization, must have voluntary board.
Public or private qualifying agencies are urged to apply for emergency funds. Contact Angela Curlee or Rhonda Moseley at Garvin County Commissioners Office, located in the Garvin County Courthouse, 405-238-2685.
All applications must be in no later than June 12, 2020. There will be a meeting on Monday, June 15 at 11:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ conference room at the courthouse to review the applicants and make decisions on who will receive the funds, which has previously been distributed through Delta Community Action.
