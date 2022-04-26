Court's ruling upholds pharmacy choice

Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, and Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, are celebrating a federal court's ruling that upheld the Oklahoma Patient's Right to Pharmacy Choice Act of 2019, House Bill 2632, against a federal preemption challenge.
The lawmakers have been working on this legislation with the Oklahoma Pharmacist Association and other interested parties for the past three years to not only lower prescription costs but also protect patients' freedom of choice of where they choose to fill prescriptions.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma ruled largely in favor of Oklahoma and Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready earlier this month, upholding most of the act.
The commissioner and Oklahoma's Attorney General, John O'Connor, both applauded the decision alongside McEntire and McCortney.
"The court's ruling provides guardrails and clarity for the Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner's Office to now enforce the Act," McEntire said.
"I'm proud the quality work we did in crafting this legislation has withstood the court challenges and can now be enforced so we have more transparency over drug prices and freedom of choice for consumers."
McEntire said health plans and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) steer or dictate where patients can fill prescriptions, usually to a pharmacy they own directly or indirectly to maximize their profit.
"This hurts Oklahomans because these business models squeeze out competition and patient choice," he said.
HB2632 was designed to increase transparency and competition and lower prescription costs. In four other states where similar legislation has been passed, those states are seeing prescription costs lower than the national average. McEntire is hopeful for the same result in Oklahoma.
McCortney ran mirror legislation in the state Senate, but the House version advanced to the governor and was signed into law.
The preemption challenge, however, sidelined the statute, forcing the two lawmakers to run additional legislation seeking to gain more transparency over drug prices and get a fairer price on prescription drugs for Oklahomans.
“Oklahomans should have the right to choose where they buy their prescriptions, whether it’s a local pharmacy in their community, a big chain or through the mail,” said McCortney, whose District 13 includes most of Garvin County.
“Customers should have the right to choose the most convenient location and method, and the ability to go where they can get the best prices. I’m grateful for the court’s ruling upholding the 2019 law addressing these issues, negating the need for additional legislation this session.”
The two authored Senate Bill 1860 this year re-creating the Patient's Right to Pharmacy Choice Act. It passed both the Senate and the House, but after the court's ruling the pair ran Senate Concurrent Resolution 26 to recall the bill as it is no longer necessary.
"While this legislation was initially passed in 2019, it has taken three years for the state to deal with lawsuits from health plans and PBMs suing the state over this consequential policy," McEntire said
"During that time, I have run bills to clarify the original bill for enforcement, but now there is no need for those bills."
(Marcus McEntire serves District 50 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes parts of Jefferson and Stephens counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.