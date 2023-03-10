Covercraft GM gets top honor

The Manufacturing Institute (MI) – the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers – has announced that Covercraft General Manager Justina Molina has been recognized as a 2023 Women MAKE Awards honoree.
Founded in southern California in 1965, Covercraft is headquartered in Pauls Valley with manufacturing facilities in Oklahoma, California, Colorado, Montana, South Carolina, Texas and Mexico.
This annual national awards program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.
“I am very proud to be a part of the Covercraft team, a company which truly cares about its people and carries the values I strive for,” said Molina, who currently oversees manufacturing of one of Covercraft’s premier seat cover lines.
“Through my time here I was able to expand my skill set and grow my experience on different levels. I am very grateful for all the opportunities I received, and excited for what the future holds.
“Furthermore, I am honored to be nominated by Covercraft and recognized by the Manufacturing Institute for my contributions. It is truly humbling to be chosen among the vast array of capable women in this industry.”
The Women MAKE Awards are part of the MI’s Women MAKE America initiative, which is the nation’s marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing.
Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce. Women MAKE America aims to create a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the industry.
“I am very proud that Justina has been recognized for her exemplary leadership at Covercraft,” said Doug Roy, chief operating officer at Covercraft.
“Justina continues to lead through example with the upmost integrity and demonstrates the passion and commitment that enables her teams to be successful.
“Covercraft is fortunate to have Justina as a leader and we look forward to what we will achieve together in the future.”
The Women MAKE Awards honor exceptional women in manufacturing and motivate them to mentor the next generation through an annual awards gala and associated leadership training program.
The stories of these women and the leadership they exemplify will help inspire the next generation of women leaders in manufacturing and support talent already within the industry.
On April 20, the MI will recognize 130 recipients of the Women MAKE Awards in Washington, D.C.
“There is no doubt that the 2023 Women MAKE Awards honorees and Emerging Leaders are immensely talented and accomplished,” said Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO Rose Lee.
“They serve as excellent role models committed to inspiring and supporting women and girls of all ages. Their example is how we will create an industry that is as diverse as the communities we serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.