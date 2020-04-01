Covercraft offers helping hand

Covercraft Industries is lending its manufacturing and engineering capacity to quickly expand production of urgently needed Personal Protective Equipment, mainly gowns and masks, for healthcare workers and first responders fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Covercraft’s expertise in working with non-woven specialty fabrics has allowed us to pivot our operations in the USA from crafting car covers, seat covers and windshield sunscreens to helping provide hospitals and first responders with personal protective equipment incredibly fast,” said Clay Callan, president and COO of Covercraft Industries.
“Orders will begin shipping (Tuesday) and we have capacity to potentially build hundreds of thousands of units.
As an industry leader in the product categories we manufacture, we felt it was our duty to step in and help our country in this time of need,” adds Callan.
Groups or organizations in need of these PPE products should contact Covercraft by calling 405-367-8930 or by email at covercraftppe@covercraft.com.
Founded in southern California in 1965, Covercraft is headquartered in Pauls Valley with additional company owned manufacturing facilities in California, Colorado, Montana, South Carolina, Texas and Mexico.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.