Covercraft stays strong with pro fishing

Covercraft® has announced its continuation as the title sponsor of professional angler Bradley Roy of Lancaster, Kentucky.
“We are thrilled to continue this partnership with Bradley,” said Covercraft Director of Marketing Jeff Jegelewicz.
Covercraft began as an associate sponsor of Bradley Roy’s in the latter half of 2018 and made the transition to title sponsor in 2019 as he joined Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour.
“He’s a part of the Covercraft Family and we’re proud of the work we’ve done together so far.”
Covercraft Industries, LLC, a manufacturer of automotive, marine and recreational vehicle protection products, is headquartered in Pauls Valley.
In addition to being a highly skilled angler, Roy is dedicated to giving back to the community through charitable events and programs.
One part of Roy’s commitment to his community is the annual Bradley Roy High School Open fishing tournament. Beginning in 2019, the Bradley Roy Open added Covercraft as the title sponsor.
“Bradley’s community involvement, particularly with the high school effort, speaks volumes about his character, and it’s why we feel he represents the Covercraft brand so well.”
Roy also gives back to American veterans through a partnership with Louisville-based USA Cares (www.usacares.org).
“You could not ask for a better group of people to work with than the Covercraft folks,” said Roy.
“From converting their factories over to produce much-needed PPE earlier in 2020, to supporting high school fishing and our American veterans through our partnership with USA Cares, they continue to amaze me. The fishing industry is so fortunate to have them involved!”
Covercraft branding will again be the focus of Roy’s truck, boat and jersey for 2021, but the sponsorship goes beyond that.
With the support of Covercraft, Roy will again host a sweepstakes for one angler to fish with him on Lake Cumberland. Covercraft will outfit the lucky winner’s vehicle with their products from bumper to bumper.
