Covercraft takes work up a notch

Covercraft Industries has brought back its Wichita Falls production facility back online to expand the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) due to increased demand and need during the COVID-19 crisis.
The company began PPE production in its Pauls Valley facility on March 30 and the response has been heavy with much of the completed equipment already distributed locally and to Garvin Country crews.
“At this time in our country, the need for this equipment is crucial and the inquiries coming in have made it clear that we needed to get our Texas facility working on it,” said Clay Callan, president and COO of Covercraft Industries.
“Our Texas employees expressed their desire to join the Oklahoma employees in the effort of producing PPE to create as much product as possible in this time of need.”
Callan has said Covercraft’s expertise in working with non-woven specialty fabrics has allowed the company to pivot its operations in the USA from crafting car covers, seat covers and windshield sunscreens to helping provide hospitals and first responders with personal protective equipment, which has mainly been gowns and masks.
The most recent numbers show there were approximately 50 Oklahoma employees and 40 Texas employees brought back from furlough to produce protective gowns and masks.
Groups or organizations in need of these PPE products should contact Covercraft by calling 405-367-8930 or by email at covercraftppe@covercraft.com.
Founded in southern California in 1965, Covercraft is headquartered in Pauls Valley with additional company owned manufacturing facilities in California, Colorado, Montana, South Carolina, Texas and Mexico.
