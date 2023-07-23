In Music: It is special treat when celebrity and craft can be used in the same sentence, and such is the case with piano virtuoso, Yuja Wang.
A most compelling performer, her style–trendy, colorful and sensual, her nearly flawless, (athletic at times), and truly exciting execution of the classics, makes her a force of nature.
Watching her being interviewed, not a touch of pretension is evident, funny, and charming, with some fire within.
I invite you to enjoy her work over numerous YouTube postings, and then hang on, she is something to behold.
In Literature: I have been trying to get a jump start on my summer reading commitment. I have so many titles that I am longing to crack open, not sure how many more I will be able to store on my older Kindle reader,
That “E”-program makes it too darn easy to accumulate titles; at least it is better than having to build new shelves for the office.
In Film: How are you coming with your summer movie going, and as reported, we are now two down (Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible) with two to go. Oppenheimer is looking more and more tempting.
I am a Harrison Ford fan, and feel badly for him. You cannot go anywhere on social media without seeing the man with a microphone/camera in his face, most likely, being asked the one question that (the reporter hopes) will be the next day’s headline.
He is way too savvy for that; just let him enjoy his legacy and retire to the ranch.
With France in the news of late: I am intrigued by a new film on the life of Napoleon. Not so much for the lead, Joaquin Phoenix, but for the lady who plays Josephine, Vanessa Kirby, who also enjoys a featured role in the new Mission: Impossible film. Her career is really ramping up.
I really enjoy seeing new talents emerge. Look for Napolean, directed by Ridley Scott to hit the screens this fall.
Playing if forward: For musical theater fan’s, exciting news was just released. Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, Here We Are is to begin performances @ The Shed this fall.
In an article from Broadway World, Chloe Rabinowitz reports that: “This fall, the Shed is presenting the world premiere of Here We Are, the new musical from Stephen Sondheim and David Ives. Two-time Tony Award winner, Joe Mantello will direct. HERE WE ARE is the final musical by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. The musical is inspired by the two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel by Luis Bunuel.”
In passing: “Ms. Betta St. John, who originated the role of Liat in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific, passed away June 23. She was 93.” (Playbill.com sourced)
Looking forward, in looking back: My alma mater, Drury University, will be celebrating its 150th anniversary during 2023 and early 2024 and I look forward to sharing some of those highlights.
Film going: Saw the latest Mission: Impossible. Hold on to your seats, quite a ride-and it is just part one.
{Way} out, and about: Look for a travel series this October - if all goes according to plan.
Remember, there is always an opening night in our town.
