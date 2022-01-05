Crayon skills can pay off big

Crayon fans get the chance to show what they got as Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library holds a coloring contest each month for just about all ages.
The contest is typically through the first half of the month as submissions will be judged based on age group.
Those groups are ages 3 and under, ages 4 to 7, ages 8 to 12, ages 13 to 17 and ages 18 and up.
Each month five winners will be notified by phone as they will receive a book and goodie bag as a prize, while their work is displayed for library patrons to check out during their visit.
The winning submissions are also posted on all of the library's social media platforms.
Anyone interested can pick up color sheets at the library. Call 405-238-5188 for more information.
•••
The library also has a whole new set of free yoga classes set to start Jan. 10. Contact the library for more.
A brand new round of book lectures, this one with a theme of Crime and Punishment, is coming this month.
• The first book is “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee with Professor Rebecca Jacobs-Pollez leading the lecture from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25.
• Professor Joshua Grasso will lead the lecture on “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22.
• Professor John Morris will lead the lecture on “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess from 6 to 7 p.m. March 22.
• Professor Ken Hada will lead the lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
Oklahoma Humanities and its funders are again supporting the Let's Talk About It series.
•••
Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
Forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
