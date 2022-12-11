Creating new Christmas memories

By Tim Smith
To assist you with your Christmas shopping, this week’s visit will be a bit shorter. Hey, we are only 14 days away from Santa’s arrival.
Wasn’t it just Halloween? Anyway –
Candace Cameron Bure, one of the driving talents behind the new Great American Family streaming network has produced and stars in, A Christmas . . . Present.
A warm-hearted story of a family working to rediscover the joys of Christmas is more than just a ‘holiday cookie cutter’ offering so prevalent today.
In fact, it may shift the seasonal viewing landscape dramatically.
Briefly: The couple that are re-discovering their relationship travel with their two children to visit her brother and his daughter, who recently lost their wife and mother. Over the course of the film, the brother often shares their struggles to also maintain a new life balance, and to assist his sister with theirs, supports her in citing exact scriptural passages from the Bible that have brought them great comfort.
The actor does a wonderful job of keeping an intimate and relaxed delivery in their interactions.
In my view: An overall sense of joy indicative of the season is there, somewhere, yet it continually finds a hard time coming to the surface. These sacred moments, and with definite purpose, do keep the story from gaining some much-needed momentum.
Even the resolution of the family challenges does not present a place for their newly embraced season of hope. We are left to wonder if they will succeed. And it is a Christmas movie.
All things considered, however, for a first major foray into unchartered waters, these comments should not deter anyone from watching.
It will become a special addition to the holiday viewing calendar for our family.
Speaking of new films, and these are not Christmas period releases or themed: Just the other day, film trailers were released for the final chapter of the “Indiana Jones” saga, starring Harrison Ford, the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” and for kids at heart, The Super Mario Brothers Movie. 2023 is going to be fun. Welcome back to the movies.
Five-time Tony Award winning actress, Julie Harris, when talking about the craft of acting, has a holiday message contained within. “I am a better person-and a better actress-when I am actively caring for other people. Thinking about the world and what it is doing and has done to people. I want always to be open to the experiences of others-to keep my heart and my brain and my soul active, and then to honor those I’ve met and loved by creating characters in their image and for their honor. I could call this an approach to living. Tennessee {Williams: Playwright} spoke of being a witness. This is what I think being a witness means: Observing, loving, helping, sharing.”
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our home town!
