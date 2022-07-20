Creativity in focus

By Tim Smith
I just love this time of the year as I get to celebrate one of the most important weeks of my younger life when the Apollo 11 mission to the surface of the moon captured the world’s attention and for a brief time, we were one, in peace and reveling in what our future could be, collectively.
July 20, 1969; 53 years ago, today: Is when mankind first visited another celestial body as … ”Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin landed the Apollo Lunar Module, Eagle on July 20, 1969 at 20:17 UTC, and Armstrong became the first person to step onto the Moon’s surface six hours and 39 minutes later, on July 21 @ 2:56 UTC. Aldrin joined him 19 minutes later, and they spent about two and a quarter hours together exploring the site they had named Tranquility Base upon landing.”
The romantic in me has always wondered, that apart from his official responsibilities, and in that nearly twenty minutes alone on the surface: What really went through Mr. Armstrong’s mind?
It is my hope that he shared that with his family and maybe one day, we will hear “the rest of his story.”
With a steady and affirming presence on social media, we are fortunate that Mr. Aldrin is still engaged as an “unofficial” spokesman for space exploration.
Touching a similar level of excitement: This past Tuesday, the 12th we were witness to the breathtaking first images emanating from the James Webb Space Telescope that streamed over NASA’s YouTube service.
I hope that you were able to watch it live or have had the opportunity to see the images for yourself.
Sitting in a permanent orbit a million miles from Earth, the telescope is an accomplishment that remains, at least for me, nearly impossible to conceive, until you see the pictures of the universe in all its glory as it was billions of years in the past.
NASA and its partners continue to take bold steps to bring us closer to our earliest beginnings.
The Open Championship: It is hard to believe that the major golf championship season has wrapped up for another year. Congratulations to Cameron Smith, (no relation), the “Champion Golfer of the Year.”
The 150th Open Championship was contested at the “Home of Golf,” St. Andrews Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland.
Having attended the second major of the year, The PGA Championship @ Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa this past May, it was compelling to watch the same professionals in such a different topographical setting.
From the hills of Tulsa to the plains like flatness of St. Andrews, and when factoring in weather, always a challenge in both locations, many of them experienced a similar outcome: they did not make the cut. That in itself is normal, but just like Tulsa, a large number of those who did not make it to championship weekend were former major champion winners. Staggering in its reality for the average golfer to contemplate.
Borrowing, ever so slightly, from Mr. Shakespeare: “To transcribe, or not to transcribe, that is no longer the question” as I will be more diligent. Jumping forward a few hundred years: It was as though fellow scribe, Mr. Twain, had spoken to me from the long ago when he “challenged” me to re-check his arts quote that has graced the heading of the column.
I discovered that the second “art” should have been “act.” In fairness, they did look the same when analyzing my handwritten notes when tapping into the original source material. Apologies to Mr. Twain, I am still seeking some sort of “perfection.”
While in The Bard’s sphere: Connected with friends attending the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City, in fact, they have been regular attendees if memory serves.
If you are traveling that way this summer, you may want to check out the festival and its wide range of offerings, and not just those penned by The Bard. They will also be presenting, The Sound of Music and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
Next week: Re-visiting four voices, in harmony, performing at their finest.
Celebrating the application of the creative spirit, in our towns.
For Elvina: 1931 - (1965) – 2022: A visionary partner
For Otis: 1926 - (1968) – 2021: A Broadway Baby
t. a. (“word”) smith
